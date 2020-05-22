SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported six additional coronavirus-related deaths Friday bringing the county’s total to 118.
According to officials, most of the county’s deaths stem from outbreaks in skilled nursing facilities.
On Thursday, Orange County officials announced 14 deaths, the highest daily death toll since the pandemic began. Out of the deaths, 10 were people living in skilled nursing facilities.
As of Wednesday, 626 people in skilled nursing home facilities had tested positive for COVID-19, and 276 staff workers had contracted the
coronavirus, according to HCA Healthcare.
The county also reported 108 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 4,941.
The number of hospitalized patients decreased from 247 on Thursday to 230 on Friday, with patients in intensive care dropping from rising from 89 to 95.
The number of people tested for the virus rose to 93,906.
As of May 5, 76 percent of the fatalities involved patients with underlying health complications, county officials said.
Also Thursday, the county began the process going getting state approval to reopen phase two of businesses, County Executive Officer Frank Kim said.
The county submitted paperwork that is expected to be preliminarily approved by a state official, who will offer feedback on potential revisions, then the final application will be resubmitted, Kim said.
Phase two includes nonessential businesses that were previously closed during the stay-at-home orders and would allow for dining in at
restaurants.
