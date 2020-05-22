



– HBO announced Friday it will redirect funds allocated for its Emmy party and “for your consideration” events to make a $1 million donation to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles.

“On behalf of Bob Greenblatt and myself, we are proud to make this contribution from HBO instead of using it for our traditional Emmy party and FYC events,” said Casey Bloys, the president of HBO Programming.

“We look forward to being able to get back to the work we love.”

The Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles has provided support for families and small businesses throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Steve Tisch, chairman of the New York Giants, and the Jonas Brothers each donated $500,000 to the fund — the latest in a series of high-profile donations.

The nonprofit organization is also distributing prepaid debit cards to tens of thousands of households throughout the city.

Half of the money raised is going to what’s called the Angeleno Card, a debit card filled with up to $1,500 depending on the size of the household applying.

As of May 6, 450,000 people applied for the cards. At the time, about $20 million was raised through private donations, meaning only 20,000 cards will be distributed.

The Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles currently has enough funding to provide 60,000 households with the prepaid debit cards. Recent donations, in addition to HBO’s $1 million, could help expand the program.

The 47th annual Daytime Emmys were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced in March.

The ceremony was scheduled for June 12-14 at the Pasadena Convention Center.