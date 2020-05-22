Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Plead Guilty To Paying $500K In Bribes To Get Daughters Into USC The two, who are in Los Angeles, entered guilty pleas virtually via Zoom video before a federal judge in Boston.

'We Want To Go Above And Beyond': Morongo Casino Reopens Today With Strict New RulesThe casino along the 10 Freeway between the Los Angeles and Palm Springs will open its doors at 2 p.m., after shutting down in March to help slow the spread of coronavirus.