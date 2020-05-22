LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The U.S. flag will be flown at half-staff at all public buildings nationwide through Sunday to honor those who have died of coronavirus.
President Donald Trump issued the order after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer sent Trump a letter Thursday requesting the move.
Flags will be at half-staff through sunset Sunday.
“Our nation mourns for every life lost to the coronavirus pandemic, and we share in the suffering of all those who endured pain and illness from the outbreak,” the president said in a statement. “Through our grief, America stands steadfast and united against the invisible enemy. May God be with the victims of this pandemic and bring aid and comfort to their families and friends.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that there have been at least 93,061 coronavirus deaths nationwide through Thursday. There have been at least 3,542 deaths in California.