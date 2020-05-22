Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — San Bernardino and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus Friday.
In San Bernardino County, there were 4,146 total cases of COVID-19 Friday, an increase of 162 cases from Thursday, and 173 virus-related deaths, an increase of nine.
Ventura County reported 29 new cases of coronavirus and one additional death, bringing the total to 912 cases and 30 deaths. Of those cases, 691 have recovered. There were 191 active cases under quarantine.
The county said 23 people remained hospitalized, with 12 in intensive care units.
As of Friday, San Bernardino County had tested 47,909 patients, and Ventura County had tested 22,685.