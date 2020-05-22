RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Riverside County destination retail stores, shopping malls, swap meets and dine-in restaurants can officially welcome customers again, with modifications, after the state approved the county’s application for accelerated reopening in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“While we are excited to move into stage 2.5, and we look forward to the state allowing more sectors of the economy to open in the coming days and weeks, I emphasize that we can’t let our guard down when it comes to protecting ourselves and our communities from the coronavirus,” Riverside County Board Chair and Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez said.
Schools are also allowed to reopen with modifications, though the county’s local public order prohibits primary schools — grades kindergarten through 12 — to reopen before June 19.
“Because of the hard work and sacrifices of the community, we have been able to take positive steps and reduce the impact of the epidemic,” Vice Chair Karen Spiegel, Riverside County supervisor, said. “The data demonstrates that we are moving in a positive direction and we want to continue that trend.”
Business allowed to reopen were encouraged to implement local and state guidelines to keep employees, customers and clients safe. Those guidelines are available on the county’s economic development website.
Riverside County Friday reported 121 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths related to the illness, bringing county totals to 6,464 cases and 290 deaths with 4,180 recoveries.
As of Friday, the county has tested 95,977 people.