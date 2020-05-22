



— Mayor Eric Garcetti Friday announced the city was taking additional steps toward reopening ahead of the Memorial Day weekend in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

“Our city will keep taking steps forward as we’ve been doing almost every day for the last three weeks,” he said. “I know Angelenos want to return to cherished spaces and places, and I believe we can return responsibly.”

Starting Friday night, city parking lots and bike paths at Cabrillo and Venice beaches will reopen. The decision mimics the county’s decision to open parking lots at Dockweiler, Will Rogers, Zuma and Surfrider beaches.

Garcetti said that beaches remain open for active use only and that social distancing must be observed.

“Beaches are such an iconic part of who we are, of that LA landscape,” he said. “It’s part of our identity as a city and kind of our postcard to the world.”

RELATED: ‘Arbitrary And Heavy-Handed’: DOJ Warns City, County Against Ongoing Stay-At-Home Orders

Garcetti also announced that recreation zones along the Los Angeles River will reopen Monday, though kayaking and swimming, as always, remain prohibited.

The mayor also said that stores at indoor malls would be allowed to reopen, but would only be able to offer curbside delivery.

“Now we have opened up all retail shops for pickup and delivery, and manufacturers, grocery, drug, hardware stores, construction and restaurants remain open for pickup and delivery,” Garcetti said.

Businesses wanting to reopen safely can find out more about the steps they need to take on the city’s website.

RELATED: Judge Extends Order To Relocate Homeless People Living Near LA Freeways

Garcetti also announced that the city was working to expand its Slow Streets Program, which temporarily restricts traffic flow on certain roads in an attempt to encourage safe use by pedestrians.

“We’ve started this program in two locations on the West side, thanks to council member Mike Bonin and everything went as planned,” he said. “Residents took advantage of the extra space and no crowding was observed with this good start.”

Garcetti said the city has received more than 175 applications for the program and will be creating sites in Eagle Rock and Mid-City in the coming days. Applications for the program can be submitted online.

The mayor also said the city would be allowing car parades, letting people celebrate birthdays, holidays and graduations while observing social distancing guidelines.