NORWALK (CBSLA) — A street takeover ground traffic to a halt on the 5 Freeway in Norwalk late Thursday.
About 50 vehicles stopped on the freeway to gather illegally at about 10 p.m. Witnesses to the takeover say they even saw fireworks set off.
Video taken by Rob Newton of KFI-AM showed dozens of people walking around in lanes, cars revving their engines and driving in circles, and fireworks going off underneath an overpass.
By the time police arrived the takeover had broken up, and all the people involved were gone.
It’s not known if any arrests were made or citations were issued.