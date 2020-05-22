LOS ANGLES (CBSLA) — The California DMV is offering additional extensions for noncommercial drivers licenses and permits.
To allow residents to avoid visiting a DMV office during the COVID-19 pandemic, the extensions will automatically be given to eligible drivers.
Licenses for drivers 70 and older that expire in June or July will be extended another 120 days. The DMV had already issued an extension for elderly drivers with licenses that expired in March, April, or May.
Drivers 69 and younger whose licenses expire between March and July and are not able to renew their licenses online will have an extension until July 31.
Additionally, all commercial licenses, endorsements and learner’s permits that expire between March and June will remain valid through June 30. Driver license permits that expire in July or August are extended six months or to a date 24 months from the date of application, whichever is earlier.
Several DMV field offices reopened in May to assist drivers with transactions that cannot take place online. For more information on open field offices and services available online, visit the DMV’s website.