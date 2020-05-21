Comments
CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — The iconic Westside taco stand Tito’s Tacos is reopening for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The restaurant is offering a new way to get its meals when it reopens on June 1.
It will offer walk-up service at its Culver City location but will not be offering delivery on popular apps like Postmates and Doordash.
Instead, the taco stand is partnering with a private, local delivery service to make deliveries across Southern California.
“We’ve taken a different route and now we’re making delivery bu delivery folks that are certified food handlers,” said Tito’s Tacos co-owner Wirt Morton.
Tito’s is also installing plasma ion currency sterilizers that are meant to clean the cash used at the restaurant.