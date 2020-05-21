Comments
FULLERTON (CBSLA) — A 32-year-old man was arrested after police say he stole a plane from the Chino Airport, then crashed it in Fullerton.
Police were called to Fullerton Airport at about 3:05 p.m., where the single-engine Cessna hit a fence on the west side of the airport.
The impact from the plane put a hole in the fence and caused some minor damage to the plane itself, but no one was injured.
Christian Estoque, of Covina, told officers he was the pilot of the plane. But as they spoke to him, officers “noticed inconsistencies with his statement,” Fullerton police said.
Estoque turned out to not have a pilot’s license, and officer discovered the Cessna 172 was stolen from Chino Airport. He was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and theft of an aircraft.
The FAA is investigating the incident.