MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County lifeguards searched the waters off Manhattan Beach Thursday after a swimmer was reported to be in distress, but no such swimmer was found.
The search for the swimmer started just before 11 a.m. Helicopters and a dive team were dispatched to assist with the search.
LA County Lifeguards called off the search after Manhattan Beach police said no one had been reported missing.
#OceanIC *update* per MBPD no outstanding missing persons are reported.
The search comes a day after two swimmers, one of whom was unconscious, were rescued off the shore of Torrance after getting caught in a rip current. Rescuers performed CPR on the swimmer for two minutes before taking the patient to the hospital.
Around 4:45 PM Lifeguard 14-1 responded to two swimmers in distress off Torrance Beach. Lifeguard 14-1 made contact with both victims however one victim was unconscious. With the help of an off-duty @lacolifeguard and good-samaritan both victims were rescued. pic.twitter.com/ZFc7LxaGg7
Dangerous rip currents have been reported throughout the area, according to Los Angeles County lifeguards. The body of former professional wrestler Shad Gaspard washed up on the shore of Venice Beach early Wednesday. Gaspard and his 10-year-old son had become caught in a rip current Sunday, and lifeguards were able to rescue the boy, but could not go back for the former WWE star.