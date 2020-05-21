Comments
EL MONTE (CBSLA) — Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man found at an El Monte motel.
El Monte police officers were called to M Motel on Valley Boulevard, near Baldwin Avenue, just before 9 p.m. to check a call about a disturbance. At the motel, the officers found a man with several stab wounds.
He was taken to a hospital, where he died. He has not been identified.
A description of a suspect was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the stabbing can call the Los Angeles County sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.