EL MONTE (CBSLA) — Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man found at an El Monte motel.

El Monte police officers were called to M Motel on Valley Boulevard, near Baldwin Avenue, just before 9 p.m. to check a call about a disturbance. At the motel, the officers found a man with several stab wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died. He has not been identified.

A description of a suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the stabbing can call the Los Angeles County sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

