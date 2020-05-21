GLENDALE (CBSLA) — A search continues Thursday for a shooter who killed a man and wounded a young boy at a taco stand in Glendale.
Officers were called to the intersection of San Fernando Road and Chevy Chase Drive at about 9 p.m. and found a man in his 20s who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police later learned that a young boy had been hit in the arm by a stray bullet. He is being treated for his wounds and is expected to be OK. He is not believed to have any connection to the victim.
Police said surveillance video and other camera footage in the area is under review.
The suspect was last seen fleeing in a dark colored Ford Fusion. Authorities said the suspect is a 6-foot man in his 20s who was wearing a black hoodie at the time of the attack.