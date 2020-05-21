LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — A 90-year-old Laguna Beach man spoke out Thursday after being attacked by a coyote in front of his home.

“I got the paper in the driveway, and I came up the first flight of the steps,” Alex Masarik said.

Masarik said that’s when he was startled after experiencing a sharp pain in his right ankle. He then said the coyote went for his left leg before running off.

“I saw the coyote run down the driveway and back in the bushes, which is only 60 feet away,” he said.

The attack happened at about 7:45 a.m. last Friday and left Mazarik with 10 wounds. He went to the hospital following the incident and has since been receiving a round of rabies shots.

Fish and Wildlife wardens trapped two coyotes in the area and euthanized them, but test results showed neither were the female involved in the most recent attack.

“I know that we have to be careful, but I think that most people who live here in Laguna appreciate all of our wilderness and our wilderness animals,” Marni Magda, a neighbor, said.

And Alex Mazarik, who lived in Alaska for decades, feels the same about nature, though he said he would like the coyote that bit him trapped and tested because he’s worried for the safety of the children in the neighborhood.