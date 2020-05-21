Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus Thursday.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus Thursday.
Riverside County health officials reported 159 newly confirmed cases and 14 more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 6,343 cases and 284 deaths.
Thursday marked the county’s largest one-day spike in deaths in more than two weeks.
Of the 183 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, 67 were being treated in intensive care units. The county reported 4,016 people have recovered from the illness.
San Bernardino County reported and additional 189 cases Thursday and six more deaths, bringing countywide totals to 3,984 cases and 164 deaths.
As of Thursday evening, 93,101 Riverside County residents and 46,285 San Bernardino County residents had been tested.