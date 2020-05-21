Comments
BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) — The fatal shooting of a man at a mobile home park is under investigation Thursday in Bellflower.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were called to check a report of a gunshot victim at a mobile home park in the 16100 block of Bellflower Boulevard at about 9:40 p.m.
When the deputies arrived they found one man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies searched the area for a suspect, but no arrests have been made. A suspect description was not released.