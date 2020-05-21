



– Four people have been taken into custody in a protest Thursday morning in San Clemente against California’s coronavirus stay-at-home order.

Dozens of people were taking part in the protest, which began around 9 a.m. near the San Clemente Pier and was organized by the group “Reopen California.”

An Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told CBSLA that four people were arrested after they appeared to have trespassed onto a fenced off parking lot and committed vandalism by removing the fence and signage of the parking lot.

Early Thursday morning, O.C. Sheriff Don Barnes tweeted that he had learned some of the demonstrators intended to be arrested.

“It has come to my attention that individuals protesting in San Clemente this morning have the intention of committing unlawful acts with the intent of being arrested,” he wrote. “We always have and always will protect First Amendment rights.”

Deputies estimated anywhere from 50 to 100 people took part in the protest. A little before 11 a.m., deputies told the remaining protesters that they were now part of an “unlawful assembly,” and if they did not disperse, they could be subject to arrests.

RELATED: Salons, Spas Across California Call On Governor To Re-Open Early

RELATED: Seal Beach To Allow Beach Access On Weekends

This is the latest in a series of demonstrations in Orange County over the past month against the lockdown orders. The protesters argue that the significant job losses brought on by the pandemic and ensuing stay-at-home orders should spur city, county and state leaders to reopen.

https://twitter.com/CErcoliCBS2KCAL/status/1263523366348054529