



RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco Wednesday released video of an April 1 fatal deputy-involved shooting that left one man dead.

Deputies fatally shot Pico Robles, 28, of Aguanga in the April 1 confrontation on Tule Peak Road, near Eastridge Trail.

According to the sheriff’s department, Robles and another man allegedly stole a pickup truck with a trailer attached in Temecula and then led deputies on a pursuit that ended when the truck became stuck on a dirt road.

The two deputies, one male and one female, then got out of their vehicles as another deputy pulled up behind.

The video then shows the driver of the truck put the vehicle in reverse toward the female deputy’s vehicle, stopping just short of hitting it.

The female deputy fired two shots in the direction of the truck and the male deputy fired a single shot, as Robles and the other suspect fled on foot.

Robles’ body was found two days later, roughly 500 feet southeast of where he was shot.

Sheriff’s officials said Zabrowski and Hansen were placed on paid administrative leave immediately after the deputy-involved shooting, but their current duty status could not be confirmed.

