LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — While many businesses have received bailouts from the federal government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, rental car companies have been left to fend for themselves.

And with so few people renting cars, businesses have been left with thousands of vehicles and no place to store them.

An aerial view of stationed rental cars parked at Dodger Stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

But that’s where large-scale public venues, closed due to the pandemic, come in.

Parking lots at Dodger Stadium, Santa Anita Park and Angel Stadium were packed with cars as far as the eye could see.

Hertz said it plans to lay off 10,000 employees in North America.

