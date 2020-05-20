Comments
GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that occurred at the intersection of San Fernando Road and Chevy Chase Drive Wednesday night.
The shooting, which occurred around 9 p.m., left a victim in the middle of the intersection before they were transported to the hospital.
Police said surveillance video and other camera footage in the area is under review.
The suspect was last seen fleeing in a dark colored Ford Fusion. Authorities said the suspect is a 6-foot Armenian man in his 20s who was wearing a black hoodie at the time of the attack.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.