NEAR BAKER (CBSLA) — A murder suspect was in custody and a woman and infant were dead following an early Wednesday morning hit-and-run on the 15 Freeway near Baker.

According to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called out Monday to a Victorville Motel 6, 16901 Stoddard Wells Road, for reports of a fight.

When the deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 31-year-old male and a 56-year-old male, who was unresponsive on the floor of the motel room and tried to resuscitate him. The 56-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

In their investigation, deputies learned that two adult suspects with an infant in a stroller entered the victim’s motel room and assaulted and robbed the two victims before fleeing the scene in the victim’s rental car prior to deputies’ arrival.

On Wednesday morning, an off-duty California Highway Patrol Officer was headed northbound on the I-15 freeway south of Cima Road, near Baker, when he found the bodies of an adult female an infant on the highway. According to CHP, the woman and child were the apparent victims of a hit-and-run while trying to cross the freeway.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team believed the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run was a semi-truck and the driver might have been unaware of what they struck in the roadway.

While on scene, officers located the murder victim’s stolen rental vehicle in a nearby ditch and later apprehended a male suspect who was reported walking on the southbound I-15 a mile south of the accident scene.

The man, identified as 43-year-old Calvin Pittman, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information about the early morning collision was asked to contact Det. Gerardo Moreno at 909-387-3589.