MOORPARK (CBSLA) — Police say they have arrested an identity thief who used a Moorpark man’s identity to buy almost $250,000 worth of high-end luxury vehicles.
Andrew Knight, 27, was arrested Tuesday in West Los Angeles, where Ventura County sheriff’s investigators found him, Ventura County sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Kevin Lynch said. Knight allegedly used the identity of Andrew L. Knight of Moorpark to take out a credit card and buy two high-end luxury vehicles worth about $250,000.
One of the vehicles was recovered when Knight was arrested, Lynch said. The make and model of the two vehicles was not released.
Knight is being held on $200,000 bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday.