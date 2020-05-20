(CBSLA)- Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady are two of the greatest athletes in their respective sports. Now, the pair is joining forces to produce a new docu-series for Apple TV+ that dives into the stories and moments that made them and other star athletes into the people they are.
According to Variety, the series, titled “Greatness Code”, is set to be a seven-episode short-form series that is a collaboration between James’ Uninterrupted brand and Religion of Sports, which was co-founded by Brady, Gotham Chopra and Michael Strahan. The show’s first season will highlight USWNT star Alex Morgan, eight time Olympic gold medalist and world’s fast man Usain Bolt, five-time Olympic champion swimmer Katie Ledecky, surfing champion Kelly Slater and snowboarder Shaun White in addition to Brady and James.
Chopra is the director for the series, while also serving as executive producer alongside Ameeth Sankaran from Religion of Sports. James’ business partner Maverick Carter and Devin Johnson will co-executive produce for Uninterrupted.