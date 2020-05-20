LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department reported Wednesday that 113 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
As of Wednesday, 70 LAPD employees have recovered and returned to work, and one remains hospitalized, according to Emergency Operations Center’s Jessica Kellogg.
All other individuals are self-isolating at home and recovering.
The number of Los Angeles Fire Department employees who have tested positive for the virus remained at 28 Monday, Kellogg reported.
Out of the LAFD employees, 23 have recovered and returned to work, and none are hospitalized.
The remaining five employees are isolated and recovering at home.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)