



CBS and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced earlier today that the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be broadcast Friday, June 26 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. This will mark the 14th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards, more than any other network.

During the broadcast, awards will be presented in leading categories, with recipients and other special guests appearing from home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional categories will be announced simultaneously on Twitter (@DaytimeEmmys), with others presented in a separate ceremony in July.

Nominations for the Daytime Emmy Awards in the competition’s 100 categories will be announced May 21st, on CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning The Talk (2:00-3:00 PM, ET/1:00-2:00 PM, CT/PT), followed by ETonline.com

“As a leader in daytime, we are thrilled to welcome back the Daytime Emmy Awards,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events. “Daytime television has been keeping viewers engaged and entertained for many years, so it is with great pride that we look forward to celebrating the best of the genre here on CBS.”

“The Daytime Emmys are coming home,” said Adam Sharp, President & CEO of NATAS. “For generations, daytime television has been a source of comfort and continuity that’s never been more important. We’re delighted to join with CBS in celebrating the programs and professionals who never cease to brighten our days.”

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in daytime television programming since 1974. The awards are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2:00 AM and 6:00 PM, as well as certain categories of digital and syndicated programming of similar content. This year’s awards honor content from more than 2,700 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2019, judged by a pool of 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available and be sure to tune in on June 26th starting at 8:00PM ET/PT on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access.