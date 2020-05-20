



— Daniel Silva, star of “Ink Master,” pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge in connection with a fatal crash that killed YouTube personality Corey La Barrie on his 25th birthday.

Silva, 26, of North Hollywood, was allegedly behind the wheel of the luxury sports car when it crashed May 10, killing La Barrie, who

was a passenger in the vehicle, according to Los Angeles County prosecutors.

According to police, Silva was driving a 2020 McLaren 600LT eastbound on Houston Street at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, running off the road and colliding with a stop sign and tree at the intersection of Houston Street and Carpenter Avenue in Valley Village.

Police said Silva then exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene of the accident but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported both Silva and La Barrie to the hospital.

La Barrie was part of a YouTube duo with Crawford Collins, and the two had more than 100,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel, according to a statement issued by Michael Kraut and Brian Breiter, attorneys representing the La Barrie family.

“To lose a loved one is tragic in and of itself, but the devastating details of this case make it almost impossible for Corey’s family to come to

terms with,” Breiter said in the statement issued Monday.

Silva, who appeared on the tattoo-competition show, remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail while awaiting arraignment.

If convicted, he could face up to 15 years to life in state prison.

