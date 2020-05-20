Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — San Bernardino County reported one more death related to the novel coronavirus Wednesday, while Riverside County reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 131 newly confirmed cases, bringing countywide totals to 6,184 cases and 270 deaths.
Of the 189 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, 69 were being treated in intensive care units. The county reported 3,884 people have recovered from the illness.
San Bernardino County reported and additional 88 cases Wednesday and one more death, bringing countywide totals to 3,795 cases and 158 deaths.
As of Wednesday evening, 89,744 Riverside County residents and 43,461 San Bernardino County residents had been tested.