SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 10 additional coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 98.
The county also reported 249 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 4,742.
The number of hospitalized patients increased from 229 on Tuesday to 253 on Wednesday, with patients in intensive care rising from 86 to 93.
The number of people tested for the virus stood at 86,694.
As of May 5, 76 percent of the fatalities involved patients with underlying health complications, county officials said.
Last week, officials announced a partnership with UC Irvine to conduct a survey of coronavirus statistics that could help with quarantine programs and easing of restrictions.
Researchers plan to use serology tests of 5,000 residents to see if they have developed antibodies as a result of infection. They aim to focus on at-risk populations and understand how long immunity may last.
On Thursday, Orange County health officials reported 229 new cases, the county’s biggest spike since the pandemic began.
Members of the Board of Supervisors stressed there was no evidence linking the increase in cases to the re-opening of beaches.
According to officials, many of the 229 new cases are in nursing homes and jails.
