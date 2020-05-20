Comments
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – As California and the rest of the U.S. begins to reopen from the coronavirus shutdown, several casinos in the Southland are set to welcome back gamblers to a “new normal”:
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – As California and the rest of the U.S. begins to reopen from the coronavirus shutdown, several casinos in the Southland are set to welcome back gamblers to a “new normal”:
- Morongo Casino in Cabazon will reopen May 22 for slots and table games, but with limited seating
- Pechanga Resort Casino announced a plan to reopen as early as June 1 with modified operations
- Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella to reopen May 22 with mandatory face coverings
- Tortoise Rock Casino in Twentynine Palms also will reopen May 22
A little further east, several Vegas hotels and casinos are also hoping to open sometime between Memorial Day weekend and late June.
The Wynn and Encore properties have stated that they’re aiming to be open May 26.