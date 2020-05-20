



— The body of a man was found near a lifeguard tower at Venice Beach early Wednesday, but authorities have not confirmed if it is that of former professional wrestler Shad Gaspard, who went missing while swimming in the ocean with his son over the weekend.

Police officers were called to Lifeguard Tower 26 at Venice Beach at about 1:45 a.m. after a man was found lifeless, Los Angeles Fire Department’s Brian Humphrey said. The body had been reported to authorities by two people who were walking on the beach at low tide, about 1:30 a.m.

There was no signs of foul play, and authorities have not confirmed the identity of the man who was found.

However, the area where the body was found is about a half mile north of where former WWE star Shad Gaspard was last seen. Gaspard has been missing since Sunday, when he and his 10-year-old son got caught in a rip current while swimming. The boy was saved, but rescuers were unable to find Gaspard.

Crews searched for Gaspard since Sunday, but the search was called off Tuesday.