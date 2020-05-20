Comments
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A restaurant worker in Anaheim was taken to a hospital after her hand became stuck in a meat grinder.
The accident happened at Restaurante y Pupuseria Comalapa #2, 1781 W. Lincoln Ave., just after 6 p.m.
The woman was given pain medication before Anaheim Fire and Rescue removed the meat grinder from her hand, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said. She was reportedly taken to UCI Medical Center with some of the machinery still on her hand.
Police did not say what injuries the woman sustained to her hand, or what condition she was in.