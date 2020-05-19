Comments
LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — A dolphin ‘superpod’ put on a breathtaking show off the coast of Orange County over the weekend.
At least a thousand common dolphins were seen swimming near Laguna Beach. Video showed the ocean roiling with the swimming dolphins, many of which jumped in and out of the water, putting on a show for a boat among them.
According to Newport Coastal Adventures, which posted video of the big crowd of dolphins, seeing a pod of 200 to 500 are common in Orange County. But seeing them in a group of at least a thousand doesn’t happen often.
Newport Coastal Adventures says they are still conducting tours, but only for family groups.