SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A man who was apparently out for a jog was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Santa Ana.
Investigators remain on the scene of the fatal crash on South Raitt Street, near West Street Anne Place hours after the crash, which happened at about 11 p.m. Monday.
Officers were called to the scene on the report of a person down, and found the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene and he has not been identified.
The man’s body was found in the street, and it’s not clear if he was trying to cross the street.
Witnesses told police the driver stopped for a minute, then took off. A description of the driver or the vehicle was not available.