LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A pizzeria called Pasqually’s on GrubHub has been unmasked as Chuck E. Cheese.
Chuck E. Cheese’s — known more for its kid-centric arcade, but not so much for its pizza — has been using the name Pasqually’s on GrubHub, online detectives determined.
When customers realized they were buying pizza from a national chain, they said they felt duped because they believed they were supporting a local chain.
The CEO of Chuck E. Cheese told Food And Wine magazine that Pasqually is a character in Chuck E. Cheese’s animated show, and the name is a spin-off brand that shares kitchen space — but the pizza delivered from Pasqually’s is different, with a thicker crust and extra sauce.