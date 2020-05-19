Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Mobile hospitals, garbage trucks and news helicopters, all operated by a new generation of heroes during the coronavirus pandemic.
A toy collection introduced last month by El Segundo-based Mattel that seeks to honor those on the front lines of the outbreak is expanding.
The “Thank You Heroes” collection was released in late April featuring action figures the likes of nurses and grocery store workers.
Now, those figures have a way of getting around.
Under its Matchbox brand, Mattel has released a set of seven die-cast toy vehicles that include an ambulance, delivery van, police car, news helicopter, mobile hospital, garbage truck and package delivery van.
The set retails for $20, with $15 of every purchase going to the #FirstRespondersFirst fund, a nonprofit which provides supplies to healthcare workers.