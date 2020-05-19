RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Albeit with major limitations, the Morongo Casino in the Riverside County community of Cabazon will reopen Friday afternoon for the first time since it closed back in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa announced Tuesday that it will reopen for slots and table games, but with limited seating.
Some slots will be either deactivated or equipped with plexiglass shields.
All guests and staff must undergo temperature screenings before entry and they must wear masks at all times while inside.
The hotel, pools and spas, gyms, Cielo Steakhouse and Potrero Canyon Buffet will all remain closed, along with valet parking, and poker and bingo rooms.
Several eateries in the casino will be open, including the Mozen Asian Kitchen, Pink Coffee, Good Times Cafe, the Sideline Grill and the food court. However, the restaurants will require physical distancing.
“Our reopening is being guided by our abiding commitment to protecting the health and well-being of our guests, team members, and the community,” Morongo Chief Operating Officer Richard St. Jean said in a statement. “We have spent countless hours developing enhanced safety and sanitation protocols and procedures that strengthen our already-exacting standards for cleanliness.”
The casino, which is located on the Morongo Reservation, reopens at 2 p.m. Friday. Several other casinos in Southern California are reopening this week, including Viejas Casino and Resort in San Diego County. Pechanga Resort Casino is set to reopen June 1.