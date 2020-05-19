Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A new petition is calling for a Los Angeles City Council member to support a plan to rename a street in Leimert Park after civil rights activist Malcolm X.
Project Islamic Hope wants Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson to lead the effort to name a portion of Vernon Avenue “Malcolm X Blvd.” starting at Crenshaw Boulevard east to Arlington Ave.
The effort was being announced to coincide with the late activist’s 95th birthday.
A South L.A. intersection was named after Malcolm X in 2003 near Central Avenue and Martin Luther King.