LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police shut down a Long Beach Krispy Kreme drive-thru Tuesday after a doughnut giveaway for 2020 graduates caused a traffic jam.
According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers noticed a three-block line for the doughnut shop’s drive-thru while responding to a traffic dispute near the 4700 block of Los Coyotes Diagonal at about 11:50 a.m.
Police said the line was having a negative impact on traffic, leading officers to close the drive-thru, though customers were still allowed to make online orders and walk up to the business to pick them up.
The scene was much the same in Burbank, where cars wrapped around the doughnut shop and down Victory Lane.
Krispy Kreme was giving away free doughnuts to seniors who could prove they graduated by donning a cap and gown with a 2020 tassel or other Class of 2020 apparel.
