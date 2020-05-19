LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Raising Cane’s restaurants are hiring to fill 5,000 jobs across the U.S., including 300 right here in Southern California.
Noel Wiland, a recruiter for the chain, says they have 28 locations throughout L.A., Orange County, and the Inland Empire.
And Wiland says fortunately the company hasn’t had to lay off any employees due to COVID-19.
“Raising Cane made a commitment that we would not lay off anybody, from crew members in restaurants to all of our restaurant support staff,” she said.
The fast food chain started over 20 years ago in Louisiana and specializes in chicken fingers. Wiland says now that states are starting to reopen, more staff is needed to serve customers while takinug additional safety preacuations including wearing masks, more aggressive sanitation procedures, and distancing.
“It can be with somebody with no experience. We do have a lot of crew members where this is their first job,” she said. “It’s a really fast-paced environment and a lot of fun. So we are just looking for people who have a great smile, like working with customers and want to grow with the company.”
Anyone interested in applying can go to Raising Cane’s website or text “RCJOBS” to 97211.