LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus Tuesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 101 newly confirmed cases and nine more fatalities Tuesday, bringing countywide totals to 6,053 cases and 270 deaths.
Of the 195 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, 68 were being treated in intensive care units. The county reported 3,871 people have recovered from the illness.
San Bernardino County reported and additional 114 cases Tuesday and two more deaths, bringing countywide totals to 3,707 cases and 157 deaths.
As of Tuesday evening, 86,600 Riverside County residents and 41,144 San Bernardino County residents had been tested.