



— Orange County health officials reported 75 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 4,500.

The county also reported the death toll remained unchanged at 88.

The number of hospitalized patients increased from 194 to 229 Tuesday, with patients in intensive care rising from 78 to 86.

Of the county’s total cases, three percent involve people under 18 years old; 10 percent are 18-24; 18 percent are 25-34; 15 percent are 35-44; 18 percent are 45-54; 16 percent are 55-64; 10 percent are 65-74; seven percent are 75-84; and five percent are 85 and older.

Of the patients who died, two percent were 25-34 years old, five percent were 35-44, nine percent were 45-54, 13 percent were 55-64, 16 percent were 65-74, 32 percent were 75-84, and 24 percent were 85 or older. Of the deaths, 40 percent were Latino, 33 percent were white, 19 percent were Asian, three percent were black, one percent were Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, one percent were said to be of mixed ethnicity, and two percent were categorized as “other,” and one percent remained unknown.

The number of people tested for the virus increased to 83,046 as of Tuesday.

Santa Ana has the most cases in the county with 757, followed by Anaheim with 707 and Huntington Beach with 295.

Last week, officials announced a partnership with UC Irvine to conduct a survey of coronavirus statistics that could help with quarantine programs and easing of restrictions.

Researchers plan to use serology tests of 5,000 residents to see if they have developed antibodies as a result of infection. They aim to focus on at-risk populations and understand how long immunity may last.

Orange County health officials reported 229 new cases last week, the county’s biggest spike since the pandemic began.

Members of the Board of Supervisors stressed there was no evidence linking the increase in cases to the re-opening of beaches.

According to officials, many of the 229 new cases are in nursing homes and jails.

