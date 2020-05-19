LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday that, starting immediately, all pet grooming, retail training businesses and mobile services would be allowed to reopen — with modifications — as the city continued to reopen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Customers will now be able to drop-off and pick up their pets outside of the store, or home if using a mobile service, for grooming and training.
“Retail locations must adopt the county’s retail protocols, and mobile services must adopt the county’s physical distancing requirements,” Garcetti said. “And any mobile service provider should not enter a customer’s home.”
The mayor also announced that car washes would be able to resume operations, but they must adopt the county’s retail establishment protocols.
The city previously allowed only automated and self-service washes.
In order to open, businesses must limit the number of customers inside the business, practice social distancing and wear face coverings.