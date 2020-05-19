LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard, who went missing Sunday while swimming in choppy surf with his young son in Marina del Rey.
The U.S. Coast Guard reported Tuesday afternoon that it suspended its search for the 39-year-old Gaspard after scouring 70 square nautical miles along the coastline for more than 16 hours using “multiple rescue assets.”
Aerial units and divers with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department has also resumed search efforts Tuesday off Venice Beach. Just after 1:15 p.m., the LASD Special Enforcement Bureau tweeted that its own search was continuing.
Just before 4 p.m. Sunday, Gaspard and his 10-year-old son were swept away by a rip current while swimming off Venice Beach, in the 4200 block of South Ocean Front Walk. They were about 700 feet from shore.
L.A. County Fire Department lifeguards jumped in the water and rescued Gaspard’s son, Aryeh, but Gaspard disappeared.
“We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad,” Gaspard’s family said in a statement to CBSLA Tuesday.
“Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad.”
Gaspard was part of the famous tag team “Cryme Tyme” with fellow wrestler JTG.