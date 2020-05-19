MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) – There hasn’t been much celebrating for Santa Margarita High School senior Sofia Muratalla, but the graduation sign in her Mission Viejo front yard brought her joy during an otherwise difficult time.
“We put it up and we’re so excited. You walk around your neighborhood and get excited to see which school each of the seniors are from. There’s 5th graders graduating from elementary school and the 8th graders,” said Muratalla.
The fun ended recently though after several of the students signs disappeared from inside of the gates of Mirasol, a townhome community with HOA regulations enforced by a board of directors.
One concerned father who didn’t want his name used says his son’s school sign is now gone from his front yard. During a virtual HOA meeting Monday night, his wife asked where the signs were.
“They either walked around and took them down or had the security company do it,” he said.
According to the homeowner, a board member admitted that they were taken down because placement in the common areas violates the HOA rules.
“I don’t really see how this bothers anyone,” Muratella said. “It’s not like politically biased. It doesn’t harm anyone..it doesn’t make sense.”
The property manager told CBSLA’s Michele Gile, “The Board of Directors has no comment on this matter other than to say that the signs will be returned to the respective owners upon request.”