LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nail and hair salons across California are pushing to reopen early.
There were hundreds of protesters outside of the State Capitol on Monday demanding a speedier coronavirus recovery plan in their favor.
In Huntington Beach, business owners held a virtual town hall with Orange County Congressmember Harley Rouda, citing the financial strains of being forced to stay closed.
“They need to pay their rent. Technicians need to get back to work,” said Johnny Ngo of Whale Spa Salon Furniture. “The industry is ready to do what needs to be done to get this moving forward.”
Ngo and other salon owners have started the campaign, Nailing It For America, suing Gov. Gavin Newsom for the right to reopen and raising money to buy personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.
Salons now carry single-use items, including pumice stones, nail files and soaps to help prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses, Ngo said.
Nailing It For America also promises that salon workers will wear plastic face shields, masks and work behind plexiglass.
Over a week ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom revealed the first case of coronavirus community spread in California is linked to a nail salon.
The state is currently in early stage two, where retail (curbside and delivery only) and essential businesses can open with restrictions.