LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County is launching an app for consumers to report instances of price gouging and coronavirus scams.
The county’s Department of Consumer and Business Affairs has tracked and documented more than 500 complaints throughout the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
Price gouging is when businesses or landlords increase prices of rent, food, repairs, construction, housing, emergency and medical supplies, and gasoline more than 10 percent after the declaration of an emergency.
Consumers who suspect price gouging are asked to save their receipts and any other information for your claim.
The ‘Stop Price Gouging’ app will be available on the Android and iOS stores. No launch date was released.
Meantime, you can also contact the DCBA at (800) 593-8222 or file an online complaint.
