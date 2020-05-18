Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Unified School District has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with a student who alleges that her third-grade teacher Paul Chapel sexually assaulted her during the 2010-11 school year when she was 8 years old.
The judge approved the $2.1 million settlement on Monday with the now 17-year-old plaintiff.
Chapel, who taught at Telfair Elementary School, was sentenced to 25 years in prison in September 2012 after he was found guilty of abusing underage boys and girls.
The LAUSD previously reached settlements with 12 former students who agreed to a collective $30 million settlement in May 2016.
In addition, the district reached settlements of $2.1 million each last July with two now-adult plaintiffs alleging abuse.
