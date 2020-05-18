Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The class of 2020 is getting a treat they can sink their teeth into.
Krispy Kreme is offering the special treat in honor of the class of 2020 starting Monday. The box of filled doughnuts are decorated with a “2” next to glazed doughnuts with sprinkles to spell out 2020.
But that’s not all. Krispy Kreme is also offering a free box of these special doughnuts to graduates who come to stores in their caps and gowns, or with other Class of 2020 swag, on Tuesday.
The celebratory dozen — which includes chocolate iced Kreme filled, strawberry iced Kreme filled, chocolate iced with sprinkles and yellow iced original glazed doughnuts — is available for purchase only until Sunday. The doughnuts are available while supplies last and cannot be ordered online.