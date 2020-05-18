



There’s some good news for young architecture and design fans who find themselves cooped up at home during the coronavirus pandemic. They can participate in a virtual classroom inspired by none other than architecture icon Frank Lloyd Wright.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation has launched a free online program designed to help students (K–12) use the iconic architect’s life and work as a jumping off point for learning.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Virtual Classroom is a six-week series of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math)-focused lessons with a corresponding video. Each weekly activity builds upon the previous one, leading to a final project that challenges students to create a work of art resembling stained glass inspired by Wright’s designs.

The foundation worked with Arizona’s Paradise Valley School District to develop the curriculum, which it describes as “STEAM-focused mini-lessons” to help students understand a bit more about design theory.

We’re launching the Frank Lloyd Wright Virtual Classroom! For the next 6 weeks, we’ll release a new weekly family activity to try at home that helps you build a final artwork. Activity 1 is available now. https://t.co/2mWbCr0qtg #WrightVirtualClassroom — Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation (@WrightTaliesin) April 15, 2020

“We want to be able to continue our mission of educating future generations based on Frank Lloyd Wright’s works and ideas and how those ideas embodied in our STEAM education programs are more relevant than ever today,” Christopher Jason, education manager for the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, said in a statement.

Kids can dive into lesson topics such as “How Like Wright Are You?” which invites students to watch a video and answer a few quick questions to determine just how similar they are to the famed designer. Other activities include “Turn Two Circles into a Square” and “The Impact of Color.”

The lessons were designed so that students can complete them while parents get some work done or take a well-deserved break. But parents can also get in on the fun and make the activity a family project.

While some of the lessons have already passed, new students can go back and complete them at their own pace. Participants are encouraged to share activity drawings on the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Facebook page.