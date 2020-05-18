LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside County reported 19 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus over the weekend, while San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 334 newly confirmed cases and 19 more fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 5,952 cases and 261 deaths.
Of the 186 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, 68 were being treated in intensive care units. The county reported 3,833 people have recovered from the illness.
San Bernardino County reported and additional 82 cases Monday, bringing countywide totals to 3,593 cases and 155 deaths.
Ventura County reported 61 new cases since Friday, bringing its totals to 825 cases and 25 deaths. Of those cases, 521 have recovered. There were 279 active cases under quarantine.
The county said 26 people were currently hospitalized, with 15 in intensive care units.
As of Monday evening, 85,304 Riverside County residents had been tested, 39,079 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 17,045 Ventura County residents had been tested.